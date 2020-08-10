AAP Golf

Johnson again falls short in major bid

By AAP Newswire

Dustin Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

Dustin Johnson has achieved a feat only previously accomplished by Jack Nicklaus but unfortunately for his hopes of landing a second major title, it was finishing runner-up at the PGA Championship for two successive years.

The 36-year-old American led by a stroke going into the final round but ended up needing a birdie at the last to share second place with Paul Casey, two shots behind champion Collin Morikawa.

Johnson, whose sole major title came at the 2016 US Open, declined to talk to the media after signing for a final-round two-under-par 68, which earned him second place at one of golf's big four tournaments for the fifth time.

He also fell to 0-4 for major tournaments where he held at least a share of the lead after 54 holes, statistics which will do nothing to dispel speculation that Johnson is destined to end up as a "one-major wonder".

Double defending champion Brooks Koepka aside, no one within two strokes of Johnson at the start of the day had won a major so when he kicked off with a birdie at the first, it looked like it might finally be his day.

A bogey at the third was cancelled out by another birdie at the fourth and he reached the halfway point in a three-way tie for the lead with Casey and Morikawa.

His putts were not sticking, however, and a bogey at the 14th just as his rivals were starting to charge effectively put paid to his hopes of the title.

Koepka had alluded to his friend having won "only" one major after the third round on Saturday, drawing a stinging rebuke from Rory McIlroy that might give Johnson some solace.

"If you've won a major championship, you're a hell of a player," the Irishman said.

"Doesn't mean you've only won one: You've won one, and you've had to do a lot of good things to do that. I mean, sort of hard to knock a guy who's got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has."

Latest articles

National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
National

No knowledge of icare-paid staff: Premier

The NSW premier says her office was not involved in the decision to bring two icare-paid ministerial staffers on board in Treasurer Dominic Perrottet’s office.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic suffers deadliest day of virus crisis

Seventeen more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, marking the state’s deadliest day of the pandemic and bringing the national toll closer to 300.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf’s world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day eyes second major as Johnson leads PGA

Australian golfer Jason Day has posted a lacklustre third round at the US PGA Championship but remains in contention for a second career major.

AAP Newswire