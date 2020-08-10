AAP Golf

US PGA Championship - day four snapshot

Collin Morikawa - AAP

SNAPSHOT OF THE US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND

LEADERBOARD: Collin Morikawa (64) at 13-under-par; Paul Casey (66) and Dustin Johnson (68) tied second at 11 under; Jason Day (66), Matthew Wolff (65), Bryson DeChambeau (66), Tony Finau (66) and Scottie Scheffler (68) tied fourth at 10 under.

AUSTRALIANS: Jason Day (66, 10 under); Adam Scott (68, four under); Cameron Smith (70, even par).

PLAYER OF THE ROUND: Collin Morikawa. Playing just his second major, the 23-year-old chipped in for birdie to break a seven-player stalemate atop the leaderboard before driving the green at the par-4 16th and draining the eagle in a round of 64.

SHOT OF THE ROUND: Collin Morikawa's drive at the 16th measured 293 yards but, more impressively, settled within seven feet of the hole.

STAT OF THE ROUND: Collin Morikawa's 129 was the lowest closing 36-hole score in major history.

QUOTE OF THE ROUND: "It's my first bad round in a while in a major." Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka put himself in position for a third successive PGA Championship win heading into Sunday but faded with a dismal 74.

TOURNAMENT SUMMARY: Collin Morikawa cemented his status as golf's newest superstar with a maiden major win that rocketed him to world No.5. Without fans, it was still the most dramatic finish to a major in recent memory with seven players tied for the lead late in the round. The cream rose with Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey runners up, while Australia's Jason Day was among several big names tied for fourth. The first major of 2020 was a thrilling one.

