AAP Golf

Koepka blows three-peat bid at PGA Champs

By AAP Newswire

Brooks Koepka - AAP

1 of 1

Brooks Koepka's challenge at the PGA Championship went up in smoke with a 74 in the final round at Harding Park but the American said he was always facing long odds to win the event for a third straight year.

Koepka went into the final round two shots back of overnight leader Dustin Johnson but spiralled down the leaderboard with the second-worst score of the day.

Jim Herman carded a 75.

"I mean, it's my first bad round in a while in a major. It just wasn't meant to be," said Koepka, who finished 10 strokes behind champion Collin Morikawa.

"Three in a row, you're not really supposed to do two in a row looking at history, but that's all right.

"Got two more majors the rest of the season and we'll figure it out from there."

Koepka, 30, was quick to pay tribute to 23-year-old Morikawa, who shot a six-under-par 64 for his first major title.

"He's a hell of a player. You see these guys coming out of college now, they are ready to win," Koepka said.

"To win a major this young, he's got a lot of upside."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton psychologists say extra sessions a “huge relief”

Shepparton psychologists have welcomed the Federal Government’s announcement of 10 extra Medicare-subsidised psychology sessions. As of Friday, people across Victoria and Victorian-NSW border towns can access 10 additional therapy sessions if they...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

A Perfect Coincidence

On July 25, winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. During the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior short...

John Lewis
News

Council bulldozes popular but “not permitted” BMX hotspot

Greater Shepparton City Council is under fire from a small group of locals who are angry at its decision to clear man-made BMX jumps near Lincoln Dve, Shepparton. The BMX jumps were a popular hot spot for teenagers in the bushland next to the Broken...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf’s world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day eyes second major as Johnson leads PGA

Australian golfer Jason Day has posted a lacklustre third round at the US PGA Championship but remains in contention for a second career major.

AAP Newswire