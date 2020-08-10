AAP Golf

McIlroy surprised by Koepka’s DJ sledge

By AAP Newswire

Rory McIlroy - AAP



Rory McIlroy admits he was "taken aback" by Brooks Koepka's verbal dig at title rival Dustin Johnson at the US PGA Championship.

Former US Open champion Johnson took a one-shot lead into the final round at Harding Park, with Koepka two behind in pursuit of a third straight victory in the event and a fifth major title in 11 starts.

"A lot of guys on the leaderboard I don't think have won (a major)," Koepka told CBS when asked about his chances after the third round.

"I guess DJ has only won one. I don't know a lot of the other guys that are up there."

Speaking after a final round of 68, his best of the week, left him on two under par, McIlroy said he was surprised by Koepka's comments.

"It's a very different mentality to bring to golf that I don't think a lot of golfers have," he said.

"I was watching the golf last night and heard the interview and was just taken aback a little bit by what he said and whether he was trying to play mind games or not.

"If he's trying to play mind games, he's trying to do it to the wrong person.

"I don't think DJ really gives much of a concern (about) that.

"I certainly try to respect everyone out here. Everyone is a great player.

"If you've won a major championship, you're a hell of a player.

"Doesn't mean you've 'only' won one; you've won one and you've had to do a lot of good things to do that."

McIlroy then delivered his own zinger to Koepka.

"I mean, (it's) sort of hard to knock a guy (Johnson) that's got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has," he said.

McIlroy was in brilliant form before golf was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic but has struggled to reproduce that since - failing to finish in the top 10 in six straight tournaments.

He also hasn't won a major since 2014.

But the world No.3 was not about to bemoan his lot in life.

"I'm happy just to be out on the golf course (with) so many people that still can't get back to work," McIlroy said.

