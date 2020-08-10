AAP Golf

Scott climbs PGA leaderboard, Day in hunt

By AAP Newswire

Scott - AAP

1 of 1

Adam Scott edged his way up the leaderboard midway through the final round at the US PGA Championship in California.

The Australian former world No.1 began his round with a birdie at the first before picking up another at the fourth to climb to four under par, five shots off the pace.

Third-round leader Dustin Johnson was yet to off at nine under, holding a one-stroke buffer over fellow Americans Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka (69), Collin Morikawa (65) and England veteran Paul Casey (68) were all seven under, with Scott's countryman Jason Day well in the mix at six under.

Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Justin Rose and Daniel Berger were also three back with Day on a star-studded leaderboard.

Cameron Smith rounded out the Australian contingent at one under midway through the back nine.

Tiger Woods signed off in style when a 67 improved his tally to one under for the championship.

Woods mixed five birdies with two bogeys for his lowest round of the week in just his fourth tournament of 2020.

"I drove it like I did on Friday, my irons were a little crisper and I hit better putts," Woods said. "An under par tournament score, that's what I said I wanted yesterday and made it happen today."

Asked what he would take out of the week, Woods added: "What I get out of this week is that I felt competitive. If I had made a few more putts on Friday and Saturday I would have been right there with a chance.

"I fought hard and today was more indicative of how I could have played."

Latest articles

Finance

Wesfarmers to keep paying Melbourne staff

Wesfarmers has assured Melbourne staff theyr will keep their jobs at chains such as Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks during the six-week coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Impasse on US virus aid package

Hopes for a vital economic rescue package are souring in the US amid increasing worry that negotiations between the Republicans and Democrats might collapse.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virus halts PNG’s Ok Tedi copper mine

Seven workers have tested positive for the coronavirus at Papua New Guinea’s Ok Tedi copper and gold mine, prompting a halt to production.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day eyes second major as Johnson leads PGA

Australian golfer Jason Day has posted a lacklustre third round at the US PGA Championship but remains in contention for a second career major.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Tiger adjusting to a new normal at US PGA

Tiger Woods has fired an opening round two-under 68 in the US PGA Championship at an eerily quiet TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire