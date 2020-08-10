Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Collin Morikawa has won his maiden major title in dramatic fashion courtesy of a late surge to claim the US PGA Championship at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park.

The 23-year-old American, playing just his second major, shot a 64 for a 13-under-par total and a two-shot win from England veteran Paul Casey (66) and overnight leader Dustin Johnson (68).

Australian Jason Day (66), Matthew Wolff (65), Bryson DeChambeau (66) and Tony Finau (66) were tied fourth at 10 under.

It was one of the most dramatic finishes to a major championship in recent memory.

A whopping seven players were tied for the lead late in the round before Morikawa chipped in for birdie at the 14th the drove the green to set up a spectacular eagle two on the 16th.

Day, the 2015 PGA Champion, gave hope of a late surge with birdies at the 10th and 11th before a another at the 14th. However that was all his charge amounted to.

Morikawa joins an illustrious group of golf greats to have won a major before the age of 24 including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros and Rory McIlroy.

It is Morikawa's third US PGA Tour victory since he made his professional debut in June last year.

Justin Rose (67) finished at nine under.

Day was struggling on the front side before a birdie at the 10th and a 40-foot birdie at the 11th lifted his spirits.

He had a birdie putt lip around the edge of the cup at the 14th hole and fall miraculously in the hole to keep his title hopes alive - but he still came up short.

Day's countryman Adam Scott picked up two shots with a final round 68 and he finished the first major of 2020 at a respectable four under for the championship.

Cameron Smith rounded out the Australian contingent and a closing 70 gave the Queenslander an even-par total.

Tiger Woods signed off in style when a 67 improved his tally to one under for the championship

Woods mixed five birdies with two bogeys for his lowest round of the week in just his fourth tournament of 2020, but finished a dozen shots off the pace.