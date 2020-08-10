AAP Golf

Sullivan wins English Championship

By AAP Newswire

Sullivan - AAP

An emotional Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title as he recorded a brilliant seven-shot victory at the English Championship.

Heading into the final day at Hanbury Manor with a five-shot advantage, the 34-year-old saw his lead cut to just two by Spaniard Adrian Otaegui.

But while his challenger faltered over the closing stages, Sullivan recorded four birdies on the back nine to finish on 27 under par.

The victory was his first on the European Tour since the 2015 Portugal Masters and his first since the birth of his son and the deaths of both his brother-in-law as well as a close friend.

Tears flowed as he was greeted by his family via a laptop that was set up off the 18th green after he finished the round.

Asked at the winner's press conference about his emotional reaction, he said: "I think it was just the people that have missed it for me.

"My brother-in-law was only 24 and got taken from us, so it's quite emotional for him not to witness it. A good friend of mine has passed as well. It means a lot to do that for them.

"It's just nice for my family, to win for my little boy who's only two-years-old. It's just nice for him to see daddy being successful. He hasn't quite seen that.

"Also for me, I can't remember too much about my emotions in the first three wins but I was fighting the tears back on those last three holes. I was really just proud of myself for what I've achieved this week."

Rasmus Hojgaard ended on 19 under after a flawless 64 as the 19-year-old Dane recorded a third successive top six finish on the UK Swing.

Australia's Min Woo Lee carded four birdies in his final round to claim a share of sixth spot on the final leaderboard.

Jason Scrivener was two shots back in eighth with big-hitting Queenslander Scott Hend back in 44th.

