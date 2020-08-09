AAP Golf

Scott all but out of PGA Championship mix

By AAP Newswire

Adam Scott - AAP

1 of 1

Adam Scott says he will struggle to threaten the leaders in the final round of the US PGA Championship unless he drastically improves his rusty iron play.

The Australian former world No.1 began the third round at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park within striking distance of the lead but a flat, even-par 70 left Scott at two under and seven strokes off the pace.

Scott, the 2013 Masters winner, had moved to within five shots of the lead courtesy of a birdie at TPC Harding Park's sixth hole but immediately followed it with back-to-back bogeys.

The 40-year-old registered just one birdie on the back nine.

Scott hit only seven of 14 fairways and 10 greens in regulation and was on the back foot throughout the round.

It is likely a matter of rust given the PGA Championship is Scott's first tournament since March.

"My iron play has really been struggling the last two days," Scott said.

"I can't hit it inside 30 feet and that makes it pretty hard to just expect to roll in birdies from 50 feet all day.

"I've done well not to three-putt, to be honest.

"(My iron play) is just not standing up to the test; I've missed way too many greens from the fairway, and on par 3s, and left myself scrambling."

In search of an elusive second career major, Scott said a final-round charge would require an accurate driving display given Harding Park's rough is thick and damp.

"You can only be as aggressive as hitting the fairway off the tee," he said.

"Once you're not in the fairway, you have no control out of the rough.

"My putting has been really good and I've driven it well the last two days off the tee.

"If I can hit a lot of fairways, there's a low score out there somehow if I can dial in the irons."

Latest articles

Sport

Benalla Gymnastic Club gets the all clear on COVID-19

Benalla Gymnastic Club has confirmed its coaches have tested negative for coronavirus after a potential close contact was identified.

Meg Saultry
Sport

GALLERY: Basketball hoopers hit the court

Benalla Basketball Association held its final Aussie Hoops sessions last Wednesday before statewide restrictions halted the development program.

Meg Saultry
Sport

COVID-19 restrictions force Benalla football program off the field

Benalla District Junior Football League announced on Sunday it would not continue with its remaining five training sessions following Premier Daniel Andrews’ announcement regional Victoria would return to stage 3 lockdown.

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day eyes second major as Johnson leads PGA

Australian golfer Jason Day has posted a lacklustre third round at the US PGA Championship but remains in contention for a second career major.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Thomas a more complete world No. 1

Justin Thomas has returned to the top of golf’s rankings with victory at the WGC-St. Jude Invitational while Australian Jason Day finished in a share of sixth.

AAP Newswire