World No.1 stews after blowing great round

By AAP Newswire

Justin Thomas was "pissed off" after blowing a great opportunity to move into contention during the third round of the US PGA Championship.

The world No.1 used a blistering start on Saturday to breathe life into his championship hopes but was unable to sustain it in windy conditions at TPC Harding Park.

Thomas, who made the cut on the number, started the third round a distant nine shots behind overnight leader Haotong Li but quickly cut that deficit to four after birdies at five of his opening seven holes.

But back-to-back bogeys cruelled his chances as the wind started to pick up before the afternoon wave.

Thomas, who felt he would have a chance this weekend if he could reach 10-under par, began the back nine with a birdie but then made two bogeys over his final three holes for a two-under-par 68 that left him at one-under.

"I'm pissed off, that's really the best way to describe it," Thomas said.

"I let a really good round go, and really had a great opportunity to put myself in a good position going into tomorrow. I just didn't capitalise on the back nine."

The 27-year-old American, who took over top spot in the rankings after his World Golf Championship triumph last week in Memphis, said he was most disappointed with his wedge play, which is typically one of the stronger aspects of his game.

"We have a lot of crosswinds and a lot of wind in general and a lot of uneven lies to where you have a lot of factors in there," he said.

"But as the No.1 player in the world, I would hope that I would be able to adjust to that, and I clearly haven't."

