Day struggling to keep pace at PGA Champs

By AAP Newswire

Jason Day

Jason Day has fallen away from the lead midway through the third round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

Day, the 2015 winner, got his round off to a flyer when he hit a sublime wedge from from 95 yards to within four feet of the hole and tapped in for a birdie on the opening hole.

But a bogey from an errant drive at the sixth and another dropped shot at the ninth crippled Day's Saturday pursuit of Chinese leader Haotong Li.

The Australian sat at five under par and three shots off the pace midway through his round.

Big-hitting American Cameron Champ rocketed into a share of the lead courtesy of three birdies in his first 10 holes and was tied with Li at eight under.

Young American Collin Morikawa also fired his way into contention with a superb 65 elevating him to seven under.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka was also at seven under through nine holes chasing a third successive PGA Championship win.

Former US Open winner Dustin Johnson headlined a group of players at six under still out on course.

Australian world No.9 Adam Scott squandered a chance to make ground on the leaders with a flat, even-par 70 leaving him at two under.

Scott had moved to within five shots of Li courtesy of a birdie at TPC Harding Park's sixth hole but immediately followed it with back-to-back bogeys and to make the turn at one-under-par.

World No.1 Justin Thomas (68) finished his third round at one under after blowing a promising start.

Thomas, who made the cut on the number, started the third round nine shots behind Li but quickly cut that deficit to four after birdies at five of his opening seven holes.

But Thomas made bogeys at his next two holes and mostly struggled the rest of the way as the wind started to pick up ahead of the afternoon wave.

"I'm pissed off, that's really the best way to describe it," Thomas said.

"I let a really good round go."

Australia's Cameron Smith (70) finished day three at even par.

Four-time PGA champion Tiger Woods dropped two shots for a second straight day with a 72, leaving him at two over and well out of contention for a 16th major championship win.

