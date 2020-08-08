AAP Golf

Lee best-placed Australian in English EPGA

By AAP Newswire

Min Woo Lee in action in the English Championship. - AAP

Australia's Min Woo Lee recovered from a double bogey to stay in contention after the second round of the English Championship.

Starting the day one shot off the pace, Lee found trouble at the par 4 13th hole and slipped down the leaderboard.

But the 22-year-old recovered in style with birdies on three of the last four holes to sign for a 67 at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire.

Lee sits in a share of equal fourth at 11 under, three behind halfway leader Andy Sullivan.

Fellow Australian Jason Scrivener shot a two-under par 69 but slid to a share of 16th place at nine under.

Scott Hend fired a five-under 66 to scrape through to be part of the weekend action.

