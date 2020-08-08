Day in contention at US PGA Championship

A spluttering Jason Day has managed to remain among a stack of big names within striking distance of the lead after day two at the US PGA Championship in California.

Australia's overnight co-leader signed for a one-under-par 69 to improve his total to six under and is two shots behind 36-hole leader Haotong Li, who fired an impressive bogey-free 65.

Day, the 2015 PGA champion, is joined in a share of third by two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, England's Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood (64), Americans Daniel Berger (67) and Joel Dahmen (65) and France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera (68).

Day briefly joined Li in a share of the lead courtesy of three birdies in his first seven holes, beginning with his first of the day on the par-5 fourth.

He then conjured a spectacular birdie three on the next after finding trouble off the tee, then rifling his approach to little more than a metre.

But a bogey at the ninth crippled Day's momentum.

The former world No.1 bounced back with a birdie at the par-5 10th but wasted his good play with a double-bogey six at the 12th, where his bogey putt cruelly horse-shoed around the hole.

Day's fellow Australian Adam Scott was unable to make ground on the lead during a lacklustre round of even-par 70 that kept the former world No.1 at two under for the tournament.

Four-time PGA champion Tiger Woods dropped two shots with a 72 leaving him at even par.

Australia's Cameron Smith (69) is safely inside the projected cut line of one over that will fall at the top 70 players and ties.

The rest of the Australians are all but assured of missing the cut.

Marc Leishman bogeyed his last two holes for a 72 to be two over, while Lucas Herbert (70, three over) and Matt Jones (75, five over) also struggled on day two.