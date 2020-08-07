Golf hulk Bryson DeChambeau snaps driver

5370537724001

Bryson DeChambeau has been swinging his driver with such ferocity in recent months that it may only have been a matter of time before the bulked-up golfer's beaten down club snapped in two pieces.

A cracking sound could be heard when DeChambeau, competing at the PGA Championship, hit his first shot at TPC Harding Park's par-four seventh hole with the club on Thursday. It then came apart when he leaned on it to pick up his tee.