Defending champion Koepka in the mix again

Brooks Koepka has made an ominous start to his bid for an historic third straight victory in the US PGA Championship.

Koepka carded an opening four-under-par 66 at Harding Park to lie a shot off the early clubhouse lead held by fellow former world No.1 Jason Day, the Australian carding five birdies in a flawless 65.

European Ryder Cup team-mates Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer were alongside Koepka on four under, with Open champion Shane Lowry two strokes further back following a 68 matched by Woods.

Starting on the back nine, Koepka failed to take advantage of the par-five 10th and dropped a shot on the next, but then birdied the 13th, 14th, 16th and 18th thanks to some superb approach play.

A bogey on the first slowed Koepka's momentum, although he did well to limit the damage to a single shot after only moving his second shot 40 yards from the rough and then finding a bunker with his third.

Koepka, who had managed just one top-10 finish in nine starts either side of the Covid-19 shutdown before last week's tie for second in Memphis, bounced back with birdies on the second and fourth and declared himself satisfied with his opening effort.

"I feel good. I feel confident. I'm excited for the next three days," Koepka said. "I think I can definitely play a lot better, and just need to tidy a few things up, and we'll be there come Sunday on the back nine."

Koepka's first attempt to win the same major three years in a row came up just short in last year's US Open and he added: "I think that drove me nuts a little bit. I played good golf, but I just got beat by Gary (Woodland).

"To do it here would be special. I think there's, what, six guys that have ever won three in a row. Yeah, not a bad list to be on.

"The whole goal every time we tee it up in a major is to win them. The whole year is spent prepping for these four."

