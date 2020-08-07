Day has early lead at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has fired the lowest opening round of his US PGA Championship career to claim the clubhouse lead early on day one.

The 2015 US PGA Champion birdied his last hole for a bogey-free five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to snare a one-shot lead at the season's first major.

He led by one stroke from Germany's former winner Martin Kaymer and Americans Bud Cauley, Zach Johnson and Scottie Scheffler after signing off for his lowest-ever round at the event.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka was also four under par late in his round.

Day teed off in the first major of 2020 from the 10th hole and began with a birdie at the par 5. He added another at the par-3 17th to make the turn at two under.

The Queenslander then rattled off birdies at the first, fourth and ninth holes to card a blemish-free start in search of his second career major.

"Today I drove it really nicely and, when I was out of position, I left myself on the right side of the fairways," Day said.

"To be able to at least get somewhere around the greens, and if I did miss the greens I left it in the right spot.

Big names out in the morning wave at TPC Harding Park include four-time winner Tiger Woods, who was two under par through 15 holes, while two-time winner Rory McIlroy was two further back at even par.

Day's fellow Australians Adam Scott, Matt Jones, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert all had afternoon tee-offs.