Thomas wins WGC, reclaims world No. 1 spot

Justin Thomas has won the World Golf Championship event in Memphis to return to the top of the world rankings for the first time since June 2018.

Thomas duelled with defending champion Brooks Koepka down the final holes of the the WGC-St. Jude Invitational but proved the more steady in the closing stages.

A second birdie in two holes at the par-5 16th gave Thomas the lead for good as Koepka bogeyed the hole.

Koepka pulled within a stroke with a 39-footer for birdie on No.17 but he put his tee shot into the water along the 18th fairway on his way to double bogey, allowing Thomas to finish up an easy par putt for what wound up a three-stroke victory.

Thomas closed with a five-under 66 at TPC Southwind to finish at 13-under 267 and seal his 13th PGA Tour title.

At 27, he became the third-youngest player since 1960 to win 13 PGA Tour events, trailing only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

The last time Thomas was No.1, he spent four weeks at the top of the rankings.

He will supplant Jon Rahm, who became No.1 after winning at Memorial two weeks ago, with the Spaniard well off the pace in Memphis.

Koepka will go to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco looking to defend his PGA Championship title.

He finished with a 69 and tied for second with Phil Mickelson (67), Daniel Berger (65) and Briton Tom Lewis (66) at 10-under par.

Australian Jason Day (67) was within a shot of the lead late on Sunday but a bogey on his final hole left him at nine-under and a share of sixth.

Day - the 2015 PGA Championship winner - has had three top-10 finishes in a row as his focus shifts to the first major of 2020.

At one stage on the back nine on Sunday afternoon, Thomas was part of five-way share of the lead with Koepka, Berger, Lewis and Todd.

Koepka took the lead to himself on the par-4 13th before Thomas finished the steadier.

Overnight leader Brendon Todd, aiming for a third win this season, faded with a 75 in the final round to slide down to tied-15th.