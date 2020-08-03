AAP Golf

Horsfield wins first European Tour title

By AAP Newswire

Horsfield - AAP

1 of 1

Sam Horsfield sealed his maiden European Tour crown on home soil on Sunday, winning the English Open in Birmingham after a final round of 68.

Overnight leader Horsfield was on course for a comfortable victory but the 23-year-old had to endure a nervy finish after Belgian Thomas Detry took the lead with a fine birdie on the penultimate hole to come into contention.

But a bogey on the final hole meant that the Belgian handed the advantage back to Horsfield, who fired a birdie on the 17th and parred the final hole to go 18-under for the tournament.

"I can't (describe my emotions). It's crazy," Horsfield, whose first victory came in his 65th European Tour appearance said.

"I made a bad bogey on the 15th. On the 17th... I hit a great shot there."

Horsfield began the day with a birdie in the first hole, before adding gains in the third, sixth and seventh to turn in at 33.

He added two more birdies on the back nine with bogeys on the par-three fifth and 15th holes the only blemishes on his card on the day.

Detry finished at 17-under after his final round 66 at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club.

"I've got nothing to be disappointed about. I played some really good golf today," Detry said.

"The greens were getting trickier towards the end and I over-read that putt on the 18th. But I'm very pleased with the way I finished those last few holes.

"Another missed opportunity but I'll move on and try to win next week."

Detry was three shots ahead of a trio including Alexander Bjork, Chris Paisley and Oliver Farr who were joint-third.

Latest articles

Sport

Young Roos impress in Hay hitout

The Deniliquin Rovers thirds and fourths footy sides both travelled across to Hay for their respective practice matches on Saturday. The games served as good preparation for the upcoming Picola & District League season, with the Roos set to...

Jamie Lowe
Sport

Massive turnout for Auskick opener

Beautiful, sunny weather greeted a bumper turnout for the opening round of the Deniliquin and district Auskick season on Sunday, held at the Deni Rams’ Hardinge St Oval. Eighty-one enthusiastic young footballers were split into three groups —...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Rovers run rampant against Lions U15s

Deniliquin Rovers’ Under 15s side has sent a warning shot to its Picola & District League counterparts with a stirring performance in a practice match against Hay on Saturday. The Roos put on a masterclass in a ‘six-quarter’ game against...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Flawless Kang seizes lead in Ohio

Danielle Kang has an early lead at the LPGA opener in Ohio with England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff a shot behind and Australian Minjee Lee tied for fifth.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Garcia Rodriguez, Horsfield lead Hero Open

Spaniard Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez and Englishman Sam Horsfield are three shots out front on 13-under at the Hero Open’s halfway point in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Rahm targets long stint at top of rankings

Spain’s Jon Rahm is determined to hang onto his new world No.1 status, a position he admits he is ‘honoured’ to hold.

AAP Newswire