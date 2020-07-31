Percy fires at PGA’s Barracuda Champs

AAP Golf

A fast finish has catapulted Cameron Percy into contention at the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship in California.

With three birdies from the last four holes at the Montreux Golf and Country Club on Thursday, the Australian is hot on the heels of leaders Ryan Moore and Adam Schenk.

Players receive eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, minus-one for bogey and minus-three for double bogey or worse in this modified Stableford scoring system.

Percy is tied for sixth on 10 points just four behind Schenk and Moore, who curled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the last.

Next best of the Australians is Cameron Davis, who is two points behind.

Davis made bogey on the last hole to drop a point, but is still very much in the mix after a round that included five birdies and two bogeys.

Moore and Schenk each had seven birdies in bogey-free rounds in high altitude on the Old Greenwood Course.

"It was tough," Moore said. "The wind was kind of up and down out there."

Robert Streb, Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers are tied for third with 11 points.

Then comes Percy, JJ Spaun, Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Tway and Emiliano Grillo.

Moore has five career PGA Tour victories. After missing the cuts in his first three events following the coronavirus break, the 37-year-old tied for 40th two weeks ago in the Memorial in Ohio and tied for 12th last week in Minnesota.

Schenk is winless on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old former Purdue player birdied five of the final seven holes on his opening nine, parred the next seven and closed with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9.

"Had a couple nice par saves, which always makes it easier to add up these points," Schenk said. "You're not going backwards at all."

The winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next week, if not already eligible.

The top two from the top 10, not already eligible, will get spots in the US Open in September at Winged Foot.

