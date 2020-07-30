AAP Golf

McIlroy may not return to Europe this year

By AAP Newswire

Golfer Rory McIlroy - AAP

1 of 1

Rory McIlroy says he may not return to Europe from the United States this year due to the risks associated with travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McIlroy is in the field for the PGA Tour's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week in Memphis, Tennessee, in the lead-up to 2020's first major - the PGA Championship at Harding Park from August 6.

The world No.2 will play the US Open in September but has hinted he may not take part in the European Tour's Scottish Open or BMW PGA Championship in October.

"I honestly don't know if I see myself going back to Europe this year," McIlroy said.

"I don't know if I want to travel, I don't know if I want to be exposed to more things and more people.

"I'm sort of taking it week by week.

"I've got my schedule planned up until the US Open, which is obviously a couple weeks after the Tour Championship, and then I honestly have no idea what I'm going to do after that."

McIlroy said while he understood why Lee Westwood chose not to travel to San Francisco for the PGA Championship, he would return to Europe if there was a major on the schedule.

This year's British Open, which was due to be held at Royal St George's in Kent this month, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"I understand their plight," the Northern Irishman said.

"I was just saying I don't know if I would travel in the fall and go and play some of these other events in Europe, but if it was a major championship, it would probably be different.

The European Tour returned this month with back-to-back events in Austria, while the British Masters last week was the first of six tournaments on the 'UK Swing'.

Latest articles

News

Caravan stuck in Victoria

When Trevor and Margaret Powell drove their caravan to the shores of the Murray River in Victoria for fishing and to see family, they didn’t predict being stuck there for the next five months. The couple arrived on the shores of the Murray River...

Daniel Hughes
News

Just Jerilderie: School welcomes new staff

St Joseph’s Catholic School community has welcomed Leah Rudman to the teaching staff from Term 3. Ms Rudman will be working with Mrs Marshall, and will be teaching Year 5/6 on Thursdays and Fridays during Terms 3 and 4. The school has also...

Daniel Hughes
News

Just add water

Strong fixed price offers for a limited number of Riverina ricegrowers will provide a great kickstart for the industry, but many say an important element of the equation is still missing. They say only reasonable access to water, and affordable...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Baddeley shoots low in PGA tournament

Australians Aaron Baddeley and Cameron Davis have made bright starts to the PGA’s 3M Open in Minnesota.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Rahm targets long stint at top of rankings

Spain’s Jon Rahm is determined to hang onto his new world No.1 status, a position he admits he is ‘honoured’ to hold.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Thompson wins PGA Tour’s 3M Open

American Michael Thompson has won the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Minnesota with Australian Cameron Davis among a five-way share of 12th.

AAP Newswire