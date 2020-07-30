Jason Day splits with long-time golf coach

Jason Day has ended his 20-year partnership with golf coach Colin Swatton.

The former world No.1, now ranked 43, says he intends to work on his own after splitting with his mentor.

"It's been a long and successful road working with Col," Day told PGATOUR.com on Wednesday ahead of this week's World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

"I have just decided I want to make a change and work on my own as it pertains to my golf swing."

Swatton took the Queenslander under his wing as a 12-year-old at a golf boarding school not long after the teenager lost his father to cancer.

"Col has been way more than just a caddie and coach to me. I am forever grateful for all he has done for my golf and his continued friendship," the 32-year-old said.

Swatton said he would "cherish the ride" with Day, who won the 2015 PGA Championship as he rose to the top ranking.

"It's been a privilege to work with Jason since his childhood and I'll always cherish the ride we've shared that took us all the way to the top of the golf world," Swatton said.

Day has not won on tour since 2018 and battled chronic back issues but after slipping outside the world top 50 earlier this year has climbed back with back-to-back top 10 finishes.

He said the results had boosted his confidence.

"My game feels like it is coming together at the right time so I'm looking forward to trying to maintain this momentum," Day told the website.