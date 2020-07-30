US Open golf to be played without crowds

The US Open will be played without spectators in attendance at Winged Foot in September, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The tournament is the second major that won't have crowds spectators after organisers confirmed last month that next week's PGA Championship in San Francisco, California would go ahead without fans.

The US Golf Association announced on April 6 that the Open, which was scheduled to be held from June 18-21, had been postponed to September 17-20. Traditional qualifying events were cancelled in June.

USGA chief executive Mike Davis said in a statement on Wednesday: "Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved.

"We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future US Opens.

"We are thankful to all of the local and state officials as well as the members and staff at Winged Foot Golf Club who worked so hard to try to help us accomplish our goal of hosting fans this year.

"We appreciate all of their efforts and while we are disappointed, we know it was the right decision to make for the community and for the players."

Augusta National has yet to announce whether fans will be allowed on site for the Masters, which has been switched from April to November 12-15.