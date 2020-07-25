Westwood adamant he’ll sit out US PGA

AAP Golf

Former world No.1 Lee Westwood insists he will not change his mind and play in US PGA Championship, despite coronavirus quarantine rules in the United States being relaxed for top sports stars.

Hosting this week's British Masters had looked to rule Westwood out of next week's WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational and the subsequent US PGA Championship due to the 14-day quarantine required on arrival in the United States.

But even though that has now been lifted for players, caddies and essential personnel - provided they go straight into the tournament "bubble" - Westwood will be staying put.

"I know they've dropped the two-week quarantine now but I still don't feel comfortable and I don't feel like it is right to jump on a plane for 12 hours," Westwood said after a closing 79 at Close House, in Newcastle.

"I'm still more concerned that America doesn't take it as seriously as the rest of the world. It still seems to be one of the hotspots for outbreaks.

"I can control me not getting the virus and take all the measures I can, but somebody might pass it on. I don't really want to get ill with it and I'm slightly asthmatic.

"If I tested (positive) in Memphis I would have to stay there for two weeks and I'm not sure about insurance policies etc.

"Right now there are too many what ifs. If you take all them into consideration, there is something wrong."

Westwood also confessed to feeling uncomfortable at Close House, despite the extremely thorough protocols put in place by the European Tour to prevent any cases of Covid-19.

"The Tour and Close House have done an amazing job," the 47-year-old added. "When we turned up on Monday I was surprised how thorough everything was.

"I knew we were going to be on lockdown but the testing protocol we have all been through has been a success. I don't think anybody has tested positive so hopefully they will carry on next week.

"But I've still felt out of my comfort zone this week. In 28 years of playing on Tour this is a shock to the system, isn't it?"

