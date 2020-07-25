AAP Golf

Davis trails Thompson, Werenski at 3M Open

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Davis - AAP

1 of 1

Australian Cameron Davis sits three shots behind Americans Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski on the 3M Open leaderboard going onto the weekend.

Tony Finau and Talor Gooch climbed to within a stroke of their compatriots, followed by Xinjun Zhang on 10-under.

Davis was tied with defending champion Matthew Wolff at the second round on nine-under, while Tour stars Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood both missed the cut.

In warmer and windier conditions on the quiet, spectator-free TPC Twin Cities course, the scores crept up after Werenski led the first-round pack with an eight-under 63.

The 24-year-old, who's winless on the PGA Tour, followed up with a 67.

Thompson caught him with a 66, which was the same score posted by Davis in his round that featured six birdies.

Thompson moved even with Werenski on the 194-yard 17th hole, landing landed his tee shot on the back of the green and then made a 20-foot putt for birdie.

"The big thing is just try not to overpower the golf course, stay within myself, make good, comfortable swings," Thompson said.

The good ones just didn't get any applause.

"It's weird. Obviously I wish fans were able to come out here, but I would say I'm almost kind of used to it now. It's been a few weeks of this," Werenski said.

Davis will be joined on the weekend by fellow Australian Aaron Baddeley, who survived the cut at three-under.

Latest articles

News

Light up the night in world record bid

For more information and to register, visit https://worldrecordlight. thinkific. com/

Riverine Herald
Video

Faith In Isolation: Tamandeep Singh

In a weekly series the Shepparton News explores how faith is helping locals through COVID-19

Shepparton News
Video

Faith In Isolation

In a weekly series the Shepparton News explores how faith is helping locals through COVID-19

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Nicklaus fist bump after COVID-19 reveal

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus shared a fist bump with new world No.1 Jon Rahm after he revealed that he and his wife have recovered from coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Rahm joins idol Seve as golf’s No.1

John Rahm captured the world No.1 ranking with victory in the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament while Jason Day extended his welcome return to form.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Baddeley shoots low in PGA tournament

Australians Aaron Baddeley and Cameron Davis have made bright starts to the PGA’s 3M Open in Minnesota.

AAP Newswire