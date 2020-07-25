Woods won’t return to golf until US PGA

5370537724001

Tiger Woods will head into the year's first major championship with just four competitive rounds under his belt since mid-February after opting not to play next week's WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Woods returned to action at the Memorial Tournament following five months on the sidelines due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic, but looked understandably rusty in finishing in a tie for 40th at Muirfield Village.