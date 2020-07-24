Baddeley shoots low in PGA tournament

AAP Golf

With six birdies and a lonesome bogey, Aaron Baddeley is in the mix after the first round of the PGA's 3M Open in Minnesota.

Baddeley's five-under-par 66 leaves him in a tie for 10th, three behind leader Richy Werenski at the TPC Twin Cities course.

It could have been even better for the Victorian, who blitzed the front nine with a four-under 31.

Heading to the last two holes, Baddeley was poised to close the gap on Werenski with the par-five 18th still to come.

But a bogey on 17 stymied his progress before bouncing back with birdie on the last hole.

Davis, one behind Baddeley, announced his arrival with opening birdies.

A bogey on the fifth hole was his only blotch for the day, with three birdies on the back nine raising his spirits ahead of Friday's second round.

Fellow Australians John Sendon and Rhein Gibson finished one-over, but Cameron Percy (three-over) and Greg Chalmers (six-over) will have to shoot really low to make the cut.

Werenski, in search of his first PGA Tour victory, birdied the final hole to grab a one-shot lead from Michael Thompson.

"I just played solid golf. The tee ball wasn't as good as I wanted it to be, but found some fairways and took advantage with my irons," said Werenski, who hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation. "My irons were really good."

Defending champion Matthew Wolff and Tony Finau are among a group of six golfers two shots off the pace.

World No.4 Dustin Johnson (78), fresh off a missed cut last week, withdrew with a back injury shortly after a round that came apart over a three-hole stretch where he went bogey, double-bogey and quadruple-bogey.

"I feel like I'm driving it well, but the iron play, first six or seven holes hit it close and then the rest of the day kind of struggled a little bit with iron play," said Johnson.

