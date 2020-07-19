Rahm builds Memorial lead as Day hangs in

While Jason Day dropped two shots in as many holes to close out his third round at the Memorial Tournament, Jon Rahm made a string of back-nine birdies to take control of the PGA Tour event and close in on the world No.1 ranking.

Rahm trailed the leader by four shots on Saturday as he played the 12th hole at Muirfield Village.

The Spaniard then ran off four straight birdies, in firm and fast conditions, on his way to a four-under 68 and a four-shot lead at 12-under 204.

Overnight co-leaders Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer (both 73s) are tied for second.

Rahm - a three-times winner on the PGA Tour - can go top of the rankings for the first time with victory on Sunday, provided Rory McIlroy finishes worse than a two-way tie for second.

McIlroy is 10 shots off the lead at two-under after a round of even-par 72 - not a bad effort with the course average 73.07 on moving day.

Day made bogeys on 17 and 18 to sign for a 72 and a share of fifth at five-under - seven shots off the lead.

His fellow Australians Marc Leishman (71, two-over) and Cameron Smith (76, four-over) are on course for their best finishes since the season restart last month.

This was a day of patience for everyone, and Rahm - who along with Brendon Todd (68) were the only players to dip under 70 - could sense it.

It was the highest average score for the third round at the Memorial since 2012, the last year Tiger Woods won.

There won't be a repeat of that.

Woods said he felt better and he played better, posting a 71 to trail the leader by 14 shots.

That's what made Rahm's round so special, dropping only one shot, on the par-3 eighth.

Rahm is just 18 holes away from joining Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1 in the world ranking.

"It's extremely important. It's obviously a big deal," Rahm said.

"I can't sit here and... try to diminish it and avoid it because it would just be lying to myself because it is a big deal.

"But it is a consequence of me winning tomorrow.

"What's important to me tomorrow is hit good shots, be committed and get the job done."

Britain's Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, had a 70 to sit alone in fourth at six-under.