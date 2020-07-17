AAP Golf

Finau fires on opening day at Muirfield

By AAP Newswire

Tony Finau. - AAP

Tony Finau's hot putter helped him to a six-under-par 66 and a one-stroke first round lead while Tiger Woods bookended his first PGA Tour appearance in five months with birdies to finish one-under at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Thursday.

On a day that saw tough scoring conditions due to gusting winds at Muirfield Village, 30-year-old Finau stepped up his play on the greens.

"I made a lot of putts. I honestly didn't feel I hit it great off the tee. I didn't hit a lot of fairways," said the American, who mixed nine birdies with three bogeys.

"But I felt great out there. It was playing really tough but ... I was able to execute pretty well."

Finau is one clear of Ryan Palmer, who had a bogey-free round of 67. Early leader Brendan Steele and 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland lurk two back after rounds of four-under 68.

Woods, back in action for the first time since February's Genesis Open, came out blazing with birdies on two of his first three holes but mostly failed to take advantage of the course's par-fives.

"It's been a while since I've played," Woods said.

"Got off to almost an ideal start and got a feel for the round early. I just didn't make anything today. I had looks at birdies, but I really didn't make much."

His round ended on a high note when he coolly sank a 14-foot putt to finish in red numbers and tied for 18th.

Woods is gunning for a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win this week.

The 44-year-old went out in a group with world number one Rory McIlroy, who finished two under, and four-times major winner Brooks Koepka, who finished at even par.

Australian Marc Leishman was also even after four bogies cancelled out his four birdies. Compatriot Jason Day shot an error-laden one-over-par 73 with Cameron Smith and Jason Scrivener both a further shot back.

Collin Morikawa, winner of last week's Workday Charity Open, struggled, carding a four-over 76, his highest round as a professional on the PGA Tour.

