AAP Golf

Day fires up as Morikawa wins on PGA Tour

By AAP Newswire

Jason Day has found timely and much-needed form as young gun Collin Morikawa claimed his second US PGA Tour title with victory at the Workday Charity Open.

Returning to his home club, former world No.1 Day broke out of a slump by posting his best result since February with a tie for seventh at 11-under at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

It augurs well for the Australian, now ranked No.63, as the tour is playing back-to-back events on the course, setting him up for another strong showing in this week's prestigious Memorial tournament, when the course set-up is expected to be tougher.

Morikawa will rise to No.13 in the world at the age of 23, having narrowly avoided another play-off heartbreak after Justin Thomas squandered a three-shot lead with three holes to play.

Morikawa, who lost a play-off to Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, caught up with a closing 66 on after Thomas bogeyed the 16th and 18th in regulation to send the pair to extra holes.

Tied at 19-under par after four rounds, the duo put on a putting masterclass on the first play-off hole for birdies, with Thomas letting out a roar after sinking a 50-footer.

Morikawa had to make a 25-foot putt to keep playing and duly obliged.

Thomas missed the fairway on the third play-off hole and got stuck behind a tree, and it was Morikawa who kept his nerve for the win.

"We got No.1 (victory) out of the way. We got No. 2. Let the gates just open and let's keep going," Morikawa said.

But it was a bitter defeat for world No.5 Thomas, who had a two-stroke lead over Norwegian Viktor Hovland going into Sunday.

"It's completely unacceptable to give up a three-shot lead with three to go," Thomas said. "I'm upset, I'm disappointed in myself."

After missing the cut in three of his previous four events since the tour's resumption from the coronavirus-forced shutdown, Day was the best-placed Australian with Matt Jones (70) one stroke further back.

Day's closing five-under-par 67 was his equal-lowest round since his fourth-place finish at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am five months ago.

His strong showing propelled the 31-year-old from 101st to 79th in the tour's FedEx Cup standings.

Latest articles

News

GV Health reduces elective surgery as Greater Shepparton reports third positive COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a third case of COVID-19 in as many days. It comes as Goulburn Valley Health moves to reduce elective surgery, and requests all hospital visitors to wear face masks. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp...

Madi Chwasta
News

Boost set for Echuca week-day train services

THERE’LL be more trains to choo, choo, choose from for passengers and visitors to Echuca. It’s all thanks to the announcement of an extra $300 million in funding for the Regional Rail Revival program which will include upgrading the Bendigo...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s own Super Smash Bros tournament in full swing

It may not be footy or cricket, but it’s still an action-packed good time for spectators and players alike. While sporting leagues across the Goulburn Valley have been falling victim to the coronavirus, one competition has been quietly running in...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Day fires up as Morikawa wins on PGA Tour

Australian Jason Day has returned to form while American Collin Morikawa registered his second US PGA Tour title with a play-off victory in Ohio.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Ryder Cup captains back 2020 postponement

The 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed because of coronavirus and European captain Padraig Harrington and US counterpart Steve Stricker back the decision.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Morikawa leads at PGA’s Ohio event

American Collin Morikawa has carded a six-under 66 in the second round of the Workday Charity Open in Ohio to take a three-shot lead.

AAP Newswire