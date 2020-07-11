AAP Golf

Morikawa grabs lead in PGA’s Ohio event

By AAP Newswire

Collin Morikawa - AAP

1 of 1

Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club prior to this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a six-shot, second-round clubhouse lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

Morikawa, who began Friday with a one-shot lead, was four-under after 15 holes when play was halted for 77 minutes due to a dangerous weather situation and after the break he added two more birdies for a six-under 66 to reach 13-under on the week.

That left the world No.29 Morikawa, whose two-day total marked the second lowest in course history, six shots clear of Englishman Ian Poulter (69) while former Masters champion Patrick Reed (70) was a further shot adrift.

"We talk about the course, I think it does fit my eye," Morikawa said of the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout.

"I've been able to put myself, leave myself some really good numbers into approach shots. I've been keeping myself in the fairway for the most part, and that obviously helps."

Morikawa, who began his day on the back nine, reached the turn at one under after mixing three birdies with two bogeys. He caught fire at the par-four second when he made the first of four consecutive birdies.

The American then needed four shots to reach the green at the par-four sixth hole, where he went on to make a bogey before play was interrupted.

Canadian Adam Hadwin, who was one shot back of Morikawa after the first round, was among the late starters.

Two-times major winner Zach Johnson, who was two back of Morikawa after the first round, and world number five Justin Thomas, who was three back, were also in the afternoon wave.

Australians Jason Day and Matt Jones are both two-under and set to tee-off later on Friday.

This week's event was added to the PGA Tour's calendar in place of the John Deere Classic, which was supposed to be held in Illinois but was cancelled due to state-related challenges regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest articles

Machinery & Products

McIntosh Beater Wagons are saving farmers time and money

The new McIntosh Beater Wagons are getting plenty of praise from farmers who are using the equipment on their farms. Users say the unique design of the beater wagon, with its three PTO-driven horizontal beaters, allows you to better incorporate...

Dairy News Australia
Machinery & Products

Farming smarter makes life easier for the Vines family

Only 11 years ago this farming family started off with one cow, called ‘Hope’. With no family farm to begin their rural journey, the couple made the move to South West Victoria because they were uncomfortable with water security in Northern...

Dairy News
Machinery & Products

Speedtiller gives fuel for thought when sowing

FOLLOWING THE devastating fires over summer and a long period of drought many dairy farmers are now working towards pasture improvement or establishment, which starts with better soil health and structure. Not often can you buy the one machine that...

Dairy News

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Ryder Cup captains back 2020 postponement

The 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed because of coronavirus and European captain Padraig Harrington and US counterpart Steve Stricker back the decision.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Wolff rockets to PGA Tour lead in Detroit

Matthew Wolff has been working on his mindset and it is paying off as he will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour event in Detroit.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Kirk, Simpson share Detroit lead

Chris Kirk’s comeback story was the main topic of conversation at the PGA tournament in Detroit, where he is the joint second round leader with Webb Simpson.

AAP Newswire