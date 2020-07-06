AAP Golf

DeChambeau leads final round in Detroit

By AAP Newswire

Bryson DeChambeau - AAP

1 of 1

Bryson DeChambeau's fast start has helped him grab a three-shot lead midway through the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit where overnight leader Matthew Wolff slipped four shots off the pace.

The American, who began Sunday at Detroit Golf Club three shots behind Wolff, made five birdies through 10 holes to reach 21 under for the week.

Kevin Kisner, through 16 holes, was alone in second place while Wolff was a further shot back after a rocky front nine bookended by bogeys.

Wolff, bidding for his second PGA Tour win, mixed four bogeys with two birdies over his opening nine holes, which left him at two-over on the round and 17-under for the week.

Britain's former Masters champion Danny Willett (66) and Canadian Adam Hadwin (67) held the clubhouse lead at 16-under.

Australian Rhein Gibson finished on 10-under for the week after carding a one-under 71 in his final round.

