Aust stars Scott, Green plot golf returns

Major winners Adam Scott and Hannah Green are gearing up to return to their respective US golf tours after spending several months giving Australian juniors a rare insight to the professional game.

Both Scott and Green returned to Australia during golf's shutdown due to the coronavirus, where they have played casual rounds with aspiring juniors, amateurs and professionals.

Former world No.1 Scott waited out the PGA Tour's 90-day hiatus at his home on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, regularly teeing up with amateurs such as US college player Bailey Arnott and rising star Elvis Smylie, as well as local club professionals and fellow tour players such as European Tour winner Lucas Herbert.

Smylie, the 2019 Australian Boys Champion, says two rounds with 2013 Masters winner Scott have inspired him to elevate his game before turning professional.

"It was a massive experience for me and I've taken a lot away from it," Smylie, the son of former Wimbledon doubles champion Liz, told AAP.

"He has a strong, penetrating ball flight that didn't get knocked around by the wind and I know I have to develop that to compete with the pros."

Scott has returned to his base in Switzerland and will soon head to the US to resume his hot season at the World Golf Championships event in Memphis, before the US PGA Championship in California, the first major of the year.

The 39-year-old won the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational in February before the US Tour was shut down in March, but is confident of picking up where he left off.

"I know the recipe of getting back to that level," Scott told AAP. "I'm going to be fresh and I'm confident I can come out and play some competitive golf.

"There are three majors left this year and someone has to win them."

Green, who broke through with a major win at last year's US Women's PGA Championship in addition to another LPGA Tour victory, has also been passing on her knowledge to junior golfers.

Perth-based Green and pro golfer boyfriend Jarryd Felton recently played a charity match with Junior World Championship runner-up, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, and Western Australia junior Josiah Gilbert.

Green also started a group Facebook message with junior members at her home club Mount Lawley GC and has been playing weekly rounds with them.

"It's a nice reminder of where you came from and a way to give back," Green told AAP.

Green, 23, will play several pro-am tournaments in Australia before making her return at next month's Ladies Scottish Open and the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

"Seeing some of the positive COVID-19 tests on the men's PGA Tour makes me a little nervous, but overall I'm really excited to play in Scotland and then the LPGA Tour in the US," Green said.