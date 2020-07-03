AAP Golf

Danish golfer Olesen allowed to play again

By AAP Newswire

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen - AAP

1 of 1

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has had his European Tour suspension lifted pending the outcome of the criminal case against him.

The Dane initially mutually agreed it would be inappropriate for him to continue to participate in tour events after he was arrested and charged with sexual assault, being drunk on a plane and assault by beating after an alleged incident on a flight from Nashville to London on July 29 last year.

Olesen pleaded not guilty to all charges at a court hearing in December but delays in legal proceedings due to the coronavirus has seen his suspension lifted.

"While my team and I initially agreed that I would not participate in Tour events while the legal proceedings were outstanding, I am naturally grateful to the European Tour for allowing me to continue my career following the lengthy adjournment of my trial," the 2018 Ryder Cup winner said.

"Obviously, the case itself is still on-going so I will continue to make no comment about it."

Olesen's trial was originally listed for May 11, however, the current health crisis and subsequent backlog in the legal process means he will not now appear in court again until December 6 2021 at the earliest - a total of 854 days from when his suspension began on August 6 last year.

"Due to this significant and unparalleled delay in the legal process, the European Tour has agreed that his suspension be lifted with immediate effect, allowing him to compete while he continues to contest the case," said a statement from the European Tour.

"This will be reviewed following the conclusion of the legal process, but as this is an on-going legal matter the European Tour will be making no further comment at this time."

Latest articles

News

Kyabram Fauna Park welcome new acquisitions

AS the Kyabram Fauna Park came roaring back to life last week, visitors were treated to a first-time meeting with a couple of new faces. The newest residents are a trio of elusive nocturnal quolls from Tasmania, a southern Koala from Barwon Heads...

Jared Prestwidge
News

McConnell First National Real Estate take out two Diamond awards

THE McConnell First National Real Estate team was recognised for its outstanding achievements at the First National General Excellence and Marketing Awards recently. Usually held at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne, the ceremony was instead...

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Three to One Band | Looking Back

OVER the years dances were extremely popular in the various halls in the area with many bands formed by young enthusiastic musicians. The Three to One Band was formed in 1965 when some of the original members of the Orbits Band had moved on. The...

Kyabram Free Press

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Simpson back on PGA Tour after virus scare

Webb Simpson will be chasing a third win of the PGA Tour season at this week’s event in Detroit, where golf’s top five players will be missing.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Fourth PGA golfer tests positive for virus

South African Dylan Frittelli said he was “surprised and disappointed” to learn that he is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Johnson hangs on to win again on PGA Tour

Former world No.1 Dustin Johnson has claimed the Travelers Championship to end a 16-month winless streak on the PGA Tour.

AAP Newswire