Fourth PGA golfer tests positive for virus

Dylan Frittelli is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for coronavirus with the South African withdrawing from the next event in Detroit.

Frittelli missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, playing the opening two rounds with Ian Poulter and J.T. Poston.

He took a saliva test so he could take the tour's charter plane to the next stop for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the result came back positive on Sunday.

"I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today," Frittelli said in a statement distributed by the PGA Tour.

"I look forward to getting back on tour once it's safe to do so."

After conducting contact tracing, the tour said its medical advisors are not recommending additional testing at this time.

Four players and two caddies have tested positive for the coronavirus since the tour returned to competition three weeks ago with tournaments in Fort Worth, Texas; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Connecticut.

Nick Watney tested positive before his second round at Hilton Head, Cameron Champ before the Travelers Championship and Denny McCarthy after his first round at the TPC River Highlands.

In addition, caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell tested positive.

That led to the pre-tournament withdrawals of Koepka and his younger brother Chase and McDowell while Bud Cauley withdrew after playing in the opening round with McCarthy - all as a precaution out of concern that they might have been exposed to COVID-19.

