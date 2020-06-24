AAP Golf

PGA Tour’s Champ positive for COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Champ - AAP

1 of 1

Cameron Champ has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event in Connecticut after he tested positive for COVID-19 during pre-tournament screening.

Champ, a two-times winner on the PGA Tour, is the second known member of the elite golf tour to test positive for coronavirus after fellow American golfer Nick Watney's positive test last Friday.

"I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result," Champ said in a PGA Tour news release.

"It's important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones."

The PGA Tour said it is expected to release full testing results at the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

This week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is the third of five events on the PGA Tour's revamped schedule that is closed to the general public in a bid to help stem the spread of the virus.

Champ tied for 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas when the season resumed but did not play last week at Harbour Town.

According to a PGA Tour participant resource guide, anyone who tests positive will be quarantined while a "disinfecting/decontaminating response" is implemented.

The guide also said at-home tests before travelling to a tournament are "strongly encouraged" but not required.

Upon arriving at a tournament, all players and caddies must proceed to a testing site to receive a nasal swab test and thermal screening.

Only once a negative test result is received, will players be issued a wristband or lanyard that grants them access to the locker room and clubhouse.

Latest articles

Finance

Woodside eyes Chevron LNG stake sale

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman says price would be the main factor in determining whether the company bids for the stake in Chevron’s North West Shelf project.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bottle shop spending up 42pct: CBA

Australians spent 19 per cent more on alcohol last week than they did a year ago, with bottle shop spend up 42 per cent, Commonwealth Bank data reveals.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Singapore’s ARA in Cromwell takeover bid

Singapore-based ARA Asset Management is seeking to raise its stake to a majority in Cromwell Property Group.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Simpson leads at COVID-hit Hilton Head

Nick Watney tested positive to COVID-19 and dominated headlines, as Webb Simpson held on for a one-shot second round lead at Hilton Head.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Watney withdraws from PGA event with virus

American Nick Watney has become the first golfer to test positive for coronavirus since the PGA Tour’s resumption last week.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Four lead but PGA’s RBC Heritage wide open

The four co-leaders of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage will be in the crosshairs of some of golf’s biggest names in the final round on Sunday.

AAP Newswire