AAP Golf

PGA Championship to go ahead without fans

By AAP Newswire

Brooks Koepka. - AAP

1 of 1

August's US PGA Championship is scheduled to go ahead at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park without spectators.

The event will be the year's first major after July's Open Championship was postponed until next year and the Masters and US Open were moved back to November and September respectively.

A decision to play behind-closed-doors was made by the PGA of America in coordination with the state of California and city and county of San Francisco.

"We are both inspired and honoured to 'play on'," said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.

"We'd like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place.

"While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy."

American Brooks Koepka is looking to win an historic third successive title at the event, itself initially scheduled for May.

Latest articles

National

Runaway hit-run driver ‘missing’ in India

A man who fled to India 11 years ago while on bail for killing a student in a Melbourne car crash has reportedly gone missing ahead of an extradition hearing.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic boss spared jail for enslaving worker

A Victorian restaurant owner has been spared jail after forcing an Indian woman to work for free for more than a year under the threat of deportation.

AAP Newswire
National

High Court judge harassed women: inquiry

An independent investigation has found former High Court judge Dyson Heydon sexually harassed six women.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Simpson leads at COVID-hit Hilton Head

Nick Watney tested positive to COVID-19 and dominated headlines, as Webb Simpson held on for a one-shot second round lead at Hilton Head.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Watney withdraws from PGA event with virus

American Nick Watney has become the first golfer to test positive for coronavirus since the PGA Tour’s resumption last week.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Four lead but PGA’s RBC Heritage wide open

The four co-leaders of the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage will be in the crosshairs of some of golf’s biggest names in the final round on Sunday.

AAP Newswire