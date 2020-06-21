AAP Golf

McIlroy moves into Heritage contention

By AAP Newswire

World No.1 Rory McIlroy put the RBS Heritage's coronavirus issue to one side to shoot a third-round 66 and significantly improve his position at Hilton Head in South Carolina.

The Northern Irishman was one of the players to have contact with Nick Watney on Friday shortly before the American tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrew from the event.

McIlroy followed his second-round 65 with a five-under 66 to move to 10 under, three behind early clubhouse leader Joaquin Niemann.

With some of the leading players still to begin their rounds, it was likely McIlroy would be further behind by the end of play but a second successful day left the 31-year feeling upbeat.

"I've been a little bit more decisive and committed off the tee in the last two days. Much better, I need to try keep doing that with the same game plan," he told the media after his round.

McIlroy said he had not had a Covid test after Watney's positive result but would continue to take the necessary precautions.

"No I didn't, I didn't feel like I was in close enough proximity. I saw him on the putting green, we kept our distance," he added.

