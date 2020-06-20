AAP Golf

Watney withdraws from PGA event with virus

By AAP Newswire

American golfer Nick Watney withdrew from the Heritage in South Carolina ahead of the second round after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Watney, who traveled privately to Hilton Head Island for the tournament and was not on the PGA Tour-provided charter flight, is the first member of the circuit to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The PGA Tour said upon arriving at Harbour Town for second-round action, Watney indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness. After consulting with a physician, Watney was administered a test and found to be positive.

"For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the Tour has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick," the PGA Tour said in a statement on Friday.

Watney played the first round on Thursday in a group with fellow Americans Vaughn Taylor and Luke List.

The tournament is the second in the PGA Tour's return from a three-month COVID-19 break and among the first five that will be played without spectators to help stem the spread of the virus.

The PGA Tour said 369 individuals (players, caddies, essential personnel) underwent on-site testing prior to the start of the tournament, with zero positive results.

The field at the tournament features plenty of household names, including the top five golfers in the world rankings.

