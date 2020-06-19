AAP Golf

Poulter, Hubbard share lead at Heritage

By AAP Newswire

English golfer Ian Poulter - AAP

1 of 1

Britain's Ian Poulter capped an error-free opening round with a birdie-birdie finish to grab a share of the early lead with American Mark Hubbard at the Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

With the PGA Tour staging just its second event on Thursday following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Poulter showed no signs of rust with a rock-solid seven-under 64 in ideal scoring conditions at the Harbor Town Golf Links.

Hubbard, chasing his first PGA Tour title, was equally sharp in an error-free round highlighted by an eagle-three on the par-five second.

"It's very important being bogey free," said Poulter.

"Any time that happens on this golf course, you've obviously played pretty well. It's a fiddly, testy, tricky golf course."

The pair were being chased by American Michael Thompson, Colombia's Sebastian Munoz and Norway's Viktor Hovland, who holed out from 27 yards for an eagle-two on his last hole to join the group one shot back.

Playing the back nine first, Jordan Spieth had a rollercoaster opening round that began with a triple-bogey seven on his third hole before eight birdies, including seven over his final eight holes, to lead a group two back at five-under.

The 29 coming home equalled the lowest nine-hole score of the three-times major winner's career.

Also in the clubhouse at five-under 66 were Tony Finau, Matthew NeSmith, Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick and South African Erik van Rooyen.

Cameron Smith finished two-under 69 while fellow Australian Matt Jones was one shot back and Jason Day and Aaron Badderley made par.

World No.1 Rory McIlroy's final round troubles at the Charles Schwab Challenge where he shot a four-over 74 followed him to Hilton Head, the Northern Irishman getting off to a horrendous start with three bogeys on his outward nine.

Playing the back nine first McIlroy steadied himself after the turn with a pair of birdies for a one-over 72 but finished eight shots behind the leaders.

Latest articles

National

Government offers universities more places

The Morrison government is proposing big increases to student fees for humanities and law degrees in exchange for cheaper courses in other fields.

AAP Newswire
National

Scandal forces Vic govt cabinet reshuffle

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced changes to his cabinet after a minister was sacked and two others resigned over branch stacking allegations.

AAP Newswire
National

Tributes flow for slain Vic teen Solomone

Mourners have left tributes at the scene where 15-year-old Solomone Taufeulungaki was stabbed to death in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

McIlroy rues missed chance at Colonial

Rory McIlroy played himself into contention over three days of the PGA Tour’s return event from a long break but nine holes on Sunday end any hopes of victory.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Schauffele leads stellar PGA Tour cast

Xander Schauffele will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the star-studded return PGA Tour event with fans grabbing any vantage point possible.

AAP Newswire
Golf

A safe return for PGA golf as Berger wins

Daniel Berger has captured his third PGA Tour title by winning a sudden-death playoff at the first event since coronavirus halted the season in March.

AAP Newswire