AAP Golf

Big guns chasing Schauffele at Colonial

By AAP Newswire

Xander Schauffele. - AAP

1 of 1

Xander Schauffele held a share of the lead midway through his final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday where a number of the game's top players were on the leaderboard and hot on his heels.

Schauffele, who began the day at Colonial Country Club one shot clear of a tightly-packed leaderboard, mixed two birdies with a bogey through nine holes to sit level with fellow American Collin Morikawa at 14 under for the week.

The tournament is the PGA Tour's first since play was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and is being played without spectators to prevent the spread of the virus.

Bryson DeChambeau, through 13 holes, was one shot off the pace while former Masters champion Bubba Watson (17 holes), world No.4 Justin Thomas (nine holes), Britain's Justin Rose (12 holes) and reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland (nine holes) were all a further shot adrift.

Three-times major champion Jordan Spieth, who began the day one shot back of Schauffele, birdied the fourth hole but then carded three bogeys over the next four holes to drop to 11 under for the week after 10 holes.

World No.1 Rory McIlroy began the day three shots off the lead but quickly played himself out of contention as he went six-over on a disastrous front nine and was nine shots back of the leaders through 13 holes.

Latest articles

AFL

Saints’ Roberton in AFL selection battle

A reserves scratch match with Collingwood this week will give St Kilda defender Dylan Roberton a chance to regain his place in the team.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Beveridge keeps the faith with Dogs

The Western Bulldogs have slumped to a 0-2 start to the AFL season with two bad losses but coach Luke Beveridge hasn’t given up hope on his rebuilding side.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers make best of AFL flight system

Essendon made the best out of there early-morning flight to Sydney, killing time with massages, swimming and leisurely strolls through the city.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Leishman excited as golf’s stars return

Australian world No.15 Marc Leishman headlines a group of six Australians joining Rory McIlroy and other stars in the US PGA Tour’s return in Texas this week.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Schauffele leads stellar PGA Tour cast

Xander Schauffele will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the star-studded return PGA Tour event with fans grabbing any vantage point possible.

AAP Newswire
Golf

US change Ryder Cup qualification criteria

The US have changed their qualification criteria for September’s Ryder Cup with skipper Steve Stricker’s picks being increased from four to six.

AAP Newswire