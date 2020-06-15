Big guns chasing Schauffele at Colonial

5370537724001

Xander Schauffele held a share of the lead midway through his final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday where a number of the game's top players were on the leaderboard and hot on his heels.

Schauffele, who began the day at Colonial Country Club one shot clear of a tightly-packed leaderboard, mixed two birdies with a bogey through nine holes to sit level with fellow American Collin Morikawa at 14 under for the week.