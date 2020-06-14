Reed makes charge to snatch Colonial lead

5370537724001

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed used a hot putter to tie his PGA Tour career-low round and grab the early clubhouse lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas on Saturday.

Reed began the third round at Colonial Country Club with three consecutive birdies, added three more on the trot starting at the ninth and closed with another at 18 for a bogey-free, seven-under par 63 to reach 10 under for the week.