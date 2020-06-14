AAP Golf

Reed makes charge to snatch Colonial lead

By AAP Newswire

Patrick Reed. - AAP

1 of 1

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed used a hot putter to tie his PGA Tour career-low round and grab the early clubhouse lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas on Saturday.

Reed began the third round at Colonial Country Club with three consecutive birdies, added three more on the trot starting at the ninth and closed with another at 18 for a bogey-free, seven-under par 63 to reach 10 under for the week.

"Coming into today, I just felt like I did a lot of things solid the first two days, but I just made too many careless mistakes, so I was trying to clean that up today, and I felt like I did a good job on that and just gave myself a chance with my putter," said Reed.

Three-times major champion Jordan Spieth mixed four birdies with a bogey to sit at 13 under for the week and one shot clear of a chasing pack on a tightly-contested leaderboard after nine holes.

Overnight leader Harold Varner III birdied the first hole and reached the turn one shot back of playing partner Spieth at the fan-free course, one of several safety measures in place as the PGA Tour returns from a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

Britain's Justin Rose and Gary Woodland were each a further shot back after 11 holes, while world No.1 Rory McIlroy, was one over through 10 holes and eight under for the week.

Earlier, Hadley used a superb putting display to charge up the leaderboard.

The American opened his round with four consecutive birdies and added another at the eighth and 11th holes en route to a bogey-free, six-under par 64.

Latest articles

Opinion

Counting steps in my sleep - not sheep | Opinion

For the first time in my life I wish I was a sleepwalker. This sudden realisation came to me on my 9447th step (yes, exactly) Sunday night while walking laps around my kitchen, in a figure eight, so I wouldn’t fall asleep. Yes, I have started...

Tyla Harrington
Opinion

An apostrophe does not make that word plural. I promise.

SANDY LLOYD IS BIG FAN OF PUNCTUATION I have a cartoon pinned to the wall next to my desk at work. It shows Apostrophe Man standing over a hapless cafe owner who is writing the word Specials on a blackboard outside his shop. But he has put an...

Sandy Lloyd
Opinion

Racism: What does real change look like?

The issue of racism is not black or white, literally. It’s grey. In today’s world, racism can be subtle. You can feel it, yet can’t quite describe it. That’s why anti-racism protests and demonstrations will fall short if we...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Leishman excited as golf’s stars return

Australian world No.15 Marc Leishman headlines a group of six Australians joining Rory McIlroy and other stars in the US PGA Tour’s return in Texas this week.

AAP Newswire
Golf

US change Ryder Cup qualification criteria

The US have changed their qualification criteria for September’s Ryder Cup with skipper Steve Stricker’s picks being increased from four to six.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Evian Championship cancelled due to virus

The 2020 Evian Championship - the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association’s first major of the season - has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire