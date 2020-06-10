AAP Golf

PGA Tour to hold silence tribute to Floyd

By AAP Newswire

PGA Tour Commission Jay Monahan. - AAP

The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 am tee time vacant this week at Colonial as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice.

In a memo to players on Tuesday, Commissioner Jay Monahan said there would be a moment of silence in each of the four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge that will coincide with the 8:46 am tee time.

The time reflects how long - eight minutes, 46 seconds - handcuffed African American man Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee before he died.

"It has quickly become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community," the memo said.

The PGA Tour has been shut down the last three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it returns at Colonial with attention shared among the health and safety concerns of running a tournament and the civil unrest sparked by Floyd's death across the country.

Monahan had written a memo last week to staff and players in which he said while it was difficult to figure out what role he should play, "we shouldn't be deterred."

The moment of silence will start with three short blasts of the horn. The tour is asking players on the course, just arriving or in the practice areas to pause for one minute of reflection "as we pay our respects to the lives lost and also commit ourselves to using the tour platform as past of the solution."

Monahan also said the tour was working on a long-term financial commitment.

