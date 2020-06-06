AAP Golf

Tiger Woods to miss PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods will not compete next week when the PGA Tour swings back into action after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus, as he was not listed in the field released for the event in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 15-times major champion did not commit to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club by the deadline, and thus will not be part of a stacked field headlined by the top five golfers in the world.

Woods' lone Colonial appearance was in 1997, but there was a sense he would return this year given the long lay-off since the PGA Tour shutdown in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 44-year-old Masters champion last competed on the PGA Tour in mid-February when he laboured through a final-round 77 at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished last among players who made the cut.

Woods, one win shy of a record-breaking 83 PGA Tour wins, then skipped a number of tournaments with back issues but did play a May 24 charity match with Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

