Tiger Woods to miss PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods will not compete next week when the PGA Tour swings back into action after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus, as he was not listed in the field released for the event in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 15-times major champion did not commit to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club by the deadline, and thus will not be part of a stacked field headlined by the top five golfers in the world.