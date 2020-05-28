AAP Golf

Golf’s European Tour resumes from July

By AAP Newswire

Belfry - AAP

1 of 1

European Tour golf will resume from July 22 with a so-called "UK Swing" of six tournaments starting with the British Masters at Close House, near Newcastle.

Five further events will then take place concluding with the UK Championships at the Belfry from August 27.

They are initially scheduled to take place without fans as golf emerges from its enforced coronavirus suspension in early March.

Tour chief executive Keith Pelley says the new schedule has been informed by medical advisers and government guidance.

The UK government has announced a 14-day quarantine for arrivals to the country from next month.

A succession of tournaments in the country would seem to ease potential problems.

"As golf's global Tour, diversity is ordinarily one of our biggest strengths, but in this instance it has become one of our biggest challenges," Pelley on Thursday.

"Initially, therefore, based on the expert guidance we received, playing in clusters, in one territory, is the best option in terms of testing, travel and accommodation."

Other events will be slotted into a schedule which already has the four Rolex Series tournaments pencilled in with two in October and two, including the World Tour Championship, in Dubai in December.

In the US, the PGA Tour will resume from the middle of next month.

The Open Championship, the only major held outside the US, has been scrapped this year with the PGA Championship moved to early August.

The US Open has been given a September slot and the Masters concludes the majors in November.

The Ryder Cup remains planned for late September in the US but is in severe doubt as many consider it impossible to play without fans in attendance.

Latest articles

Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months.

Daneka Hill
Education

Wilmot Road Primary goes virtual

Virtual tours of the Mooroopna Historical Society, yoga lessons and cooking classes are some of the activities students at Wilmot Road Primary School have been doing to keep connected during the pandemic. But it hasn’t gone completely without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Numurkah Secondary College staff’s heartfelt video to students

Numurkah Secondary College staff have brightened up students’ weekends, making a video about everything they miss about their students.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

Golf

McIlroy tips Ryder Cup reschedule for 2021

Rory McIlroy believes the Ryder Cup will be postponed this year and expects the biennial teams event to instead be played in 2021.

AAP Newswire
Golf

TV ratings soar with golf charity match

Television ratings soared when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played alongside NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a golf charity match on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Woods, Manning win charity golf match

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning have teamed up to win a made-for-TV golf exhibition match that raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

AAP Newswire