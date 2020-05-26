AAP Golf

McIlroy tips Ryder Cup reschedule for 2021

By AAP Newswire

World No.1 Rory McIlroy does not think the Ryder Cup will be played this year.

It is scheduled to be played September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, where Europe will be aiming to retain the trophy it won in 2018.

But a host of major 2020 sporting events have already been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus and McIlroy thinks the biennial Ryder Cup will suffer the same fate.

"My personal hunch is that I don't see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen," McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.

"I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

"The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don't want to play then there is no Ryder Cup.

"I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call."

The PGA Tour is set to resume on June 11 in Texas, with McIlroy already confirming he will play the first three events.

The 31-year-old said he would have no issues returning to the European Tour later in the year.

"It's a tough one. There are a lot of things up in the air, but if there are some big events in autumn time, then I can," McIlroy said.

"Maybe if Wentworth gets moved to October, which they are thinking of, then I could see myself going over and playing that event.

"I was just as disappointed as everyone else that the Open got cancelled this year.

"I think it would have been a good date in September if we were able to play it.

"I wouldn't have concerns about travelling to Europe.

"I think if you stick to the guidelines then I don't see any reason why we should feel scared to travel."

