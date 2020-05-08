AAP Golf

Woods, Mickelson set for May charity clash

By AAP Newswire

Tiger Woods (l) Phil Mickelson - AAP

The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning has been set for May 24 in Florida.

The sanctioned PGA Tour event, dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity will take place at Medallist Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

A charitable donation of $US10 million will be made to benefit COVID-19 relief.

WarnerMedia is banking on a matchup featuring two of the most famous golfers of their era alongside two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks competing on the nation's Memorial Day holiday weekend to be a welcome sight for sports-starved fans.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak," Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, said in a news release.

"We're hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans."

The competition, which is being held two weeks before the PGA Tour plans to resume its season, will feature 15-times major champion Woods and Manning up against five-times major winner Mickelson and Brady in Team Match Play.

The golfers will play fourballs on the front nine and a modified alternate shot format on the back nine, where each competitor tees off and then the team plays alternate shot from the selected drive.

Medallist Golf Club is the home course to 15-times major champion Woods, who last competed in February and then withdrew from a number of tournaments with a back injury before the PGA Tour decided to cancel a slew of events because of the coronavirus.

Mickelson finished third in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February and missed the cut in his next two starts.

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after 20 years with the New England Patriots during which he won an NFL-record six Super Bowl titles.

Manning, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, retired in 2016 as the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns and yards and is the only five-times winner of the league's Most Valuable Player award.

