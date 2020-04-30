AAP Golf

Adam Scott to show live match on Instagram

By AAP Newswire

Adam Scott - AAP

1 of 1

It was meant to be all about the Masters for Adam Scott, but instead he'll tee it up in the sleepy Queensland Sunshine Coast town of Maleny in a Friday golf round set to be broadcast live on his Instagram account.

Australia's world No.6 won on the Gold Coast in December before breaking a four-year US PGA Tour title drought with victory at the Genesis Invitational in February.

But the coronavirus pandemic's arrival put Scott's promising bid for a second Masters green jacket on hold, forcing him home to Queensland, where golf clubs have been allowed to remain open despite the country's isolation measures.

Scott has been a regular at the picturesque Maleny course run by good friend and PGA professional Wayne Perske and the pair will go head-to-head over nine holes in a rare live broadcast sporting encounter from 8am on Friday.

Labelling the course a "hidden gem", Scott encouraged followers to send questions to his Instagram @adamscottofficial during the round, while he also plans to tell the story of the club among other golfing tales during the round.

Former tour pro Perske, 45, might have his hands full if Scott's form is anything to go by, with footage of him nailing a 268m two-iron from Maleny's 10th tee to the 12th green surfacing earlier this month.

"It went 100 storeys in the air and just dropped down beside the hole," Perske told PGA Australia.

"All the people here are on such a high because they never thought something like that would happen.

"He's our honorary touring professional at the moment and the Instagram Live match is going to be huge for Maleny Golf Club.

"I think we'll see him up here fairly often between now and when he goes back to the States, so he might do something even more special by then."

Latest articles

Events

Mooroopna Anglican Church festive fun

Mooroopna’s Anglican Church opened its doors on Saturday to share the celebration of Christmas.

James Bennett
Events

Sign up for GoFish Nagambie

Anglers can rejoice because entries for the second annual GoFish Nagambie are open, but spots are snagging quickly. With a $500 000 prize pool, plus the grand $80 000 jackpot to the angler who reels in the largest Murray cod, the time...

James Bennett
Events

Springnats this weekend at the Showgrounds

The sweet smell of burning rubber will be wafting through the air this weekend at the Shepparton Showgrounds. This year is the 27th Springnats and the thrilling action kicks off tonight. Throughout the three-day event visitors can check out the...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Ryder Cup might go ahead without fans

Team Europe captain Pagraig Harrington concedes this year’s Ryder Cup may have to be held without spectator galleries in the USA.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Women’s PGA Championship moved to October

The Women’s PGA Championship has been postponed to October but the LPGA has announced it wants to restart the 2020 Tour by the middle of July.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Adam Scott to show live match on Instagram

Masters champion Adam Scott will play nine holes at Maleny Golf Club on Friday morning in a round set to be broadcast on his Instagram account.

AAP Newswire