Women’s PGA Championship moved to October

The women's PGA Championship has been postponed from June to October 8-11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The major championship was due to be held June 25-28, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Perth's Hannah Green won last year's women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine, her first victory on the LPGA Tour, becoming the first Australian woman since Karrie Webb at the Kraft Nabisco in 2006 to win a major.

The ANA Inspiration and the US Women's Open, the two other US-based women's majors, had already been rescheduled, to September and December respectively.

Two other of the five women's majors, the Evian Championship in France and the women's British Open, are both set for August.

The Evian was moved back two weeks to August 6-9, while the British Open is scheduled for August 20-23 at Royal Troon, Scotland.

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is hoping to get the 2020 season under way with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18, the start of what will be a busy second half of the year.

The tournament at the Midland Country Club in Michigan is one of 21 to be staged between July and December, if a return to play is possible due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"One thing that has become clear is that there will be no 'opening bell' regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic," LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend."

