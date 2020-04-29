AAP Golf

Ryder Cup might go ahead without fans

By AAP Newswire

The Ryder Cup may have to be held without fans in 2020. - AAP

1 of 1

Staging this year's Ryder Cup without fans is not in the event's best interests but it might have to proceed that way due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington.

The golf calendar has been severely affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 3.11 million people globally, causing over 216,000 deaths.

Three of the year's four majors have been rescheduled and the British Open has been cancelled, but the Ryder Cup is scheduled in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin during September 25-27 with PGA of America chief Seth Waugh saying it may be held without fans.

"Everyone wants fans to be there, but the question is does sport need the Ryder Cup and should the Ryder Cup take one for the team?" Irishman Harrington told the Times newspaper.

"Would it be for the greater good of sport? It wouldn't be in the Ryder Cup's best interests but it could be in the best interests of enough people who want to see a big sporting occasion on TV."

The PGA Tour plans to restart its season in June with the first four competitions closed to the public and Harrington said the PGA of America and European Tour would make a decision on the Ryder Cup after studying those events.

"If those PGA Tour events go well, behind closed doors, then we're far more likely to see a Ryder Cup as normal," three-times major winner Harrington added.

"It massively increases the odds of being with fans because by September we may have moved on. I assume there's no chance of a vaccine (by September) so we're looking at how well contained it is by then and how treatable it is."

Latest articles

News

Guiding Angela through life

Ahead of International Guide Dog Day, Shepparton News journalist Morgan Dyer spoke to Shepparton local Angela McManus about her incredible guide dog Watson

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton’s history revealed in interactive online presentations

Shepparton’s history enthusiasts can discover more about the origins of the region, through new online and interactive video presentations hosted by local history experts. Lost Shepparton Facebook page founder and photo historian Geoff Allemand has...

Madi Chwasta
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Golf

Ryder Cup might go ahead without fans

Team Europe captain Pagraig Harrington concedes this year’s Ryder Cup may have to be held without spectator galleries in the USA.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Jason Day up for tour golf marathon test

Australian Jason Day is preparing to play a demanding schedule of 11 tournaments in 13 weeks when the US PGA Tour resumes in June.

AAP Newswire
Golf

It’s not a Ryder Cup without fans: McIlroy

Rory McIlroy would rather the Ryder Cup be postponed until 2021 than being played this year without fans.

AAP Newswire