AAP Golf

PGA Tour targets June return at Colonial

By AAP Newswire

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland. - AAP

1 of 1

The PGA Tour has announced plans to resume in June, with the first four golf tournaments being closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour has been suspended since the Players Championship was cancelled after the opening round on March 12, with the first three majors of the year - the Masters, US PGA and US Open postponed and the Open Championship cancelled for 2020.

As a result, September's US Open and November's rescheduled Masters will form part of the PGA Tour's 2020-21 season, with 14 events remaining on the 2019-20 calendar.

The adjusted 2019-20 season is scheduled to resume June 11-15 in Fort Worth, Texas with the Charles Schwab Challenge that was originally set to be held May 18-24.

The tour had previously been scheduled to return on May 21 and the extended suspension means that the RBC Canadian Open and the Barbasol Championship have now been cancelled.

The second event will be the June 18-21 RBC Heritage in South Carolina, which was originally cancelled but will now fill the week vacated by the US Open.

The June 22-28 Travelers Championship in Connecticut and July 2-5 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit make up the final two events currently set to be played with no spectators.

If play restarts as planned, the PGA Tour's season, which has played 22 events through the Arnold Palmer Invitational, will now consist of 36 events.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role - responsibly - in the world's return to enjoying the things we love," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"Today's announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we've stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when - working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities - it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities."

A PGA Tour statement added: "At this time, the Tour plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market.

"As such, the Tour will continually review available COVID-19-related protocols that could be implemented at PGA TOUR events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Dual Everest winner Redzel retired

Star sprinter Redzel has been retired with his last race yielding a third in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rubisaki poised to cap season at Randwick

Three-year-old filly Rubisaki is on target to chase her sixth straight win this season in the Group Three JHB Carr Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Packer Plate start looms for Get The Idea

Lightly raced Get The Idea is set to run in the Group Three Frank Packer Plate after missing a planned start in the Australian Derby two weeks earlier.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Golf

No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie

Instead of flying to Augusta for the Masters this week Tiger Woods is at home in Florida holding a putting contest with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Nicklaus hopes for PGA Memorial in July

Memorial tournament host Jack Nicklaus says the PGA Tour plans to postpone the event until the week of the cancelled British Open.

AAP Newswire
Golf

McIlroy hopes delayed Masters delivers win

With the Masters being played at the end of the year Rory McIlroy thinks it will improve his chances of winning it.

AAP Newswire