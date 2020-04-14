McIlroy hopes delayed Masters delivers win

5370537724001

World No.1 Rory McIlroy expects this year's Masters to feel a bit different and says the tournament being pushed back to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic could help him win the coveted green jacket.

The Masters is usually the year's first major but the event had been delayed from its April slot and will now take place after the US Open and PGA Championship, which were rescheduled for August and September.